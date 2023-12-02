Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,661 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $23,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,609 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,908,000 after buying an additional 127,573 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMR shares. TD Cowen cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $293.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.19. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.54 and a 1 year high of $297.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $741.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 41.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

