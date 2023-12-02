Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,106 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $24,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 13.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 568,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,444,000 after purchasing an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 521.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 34,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 232.9% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kadant

In other news, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $38,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $38,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,283. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael C. Colwell sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $432,198.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,625 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KAI stock opened at $262.31 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.02 and a 12 month high of $266.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.66.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $244.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.80 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

