Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 39,089 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,954,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $24,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 285,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 126,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the first quarter worth about $8,289,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 23.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 121,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter.

SBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sally Beauty from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

SBH opened at $10.38 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business had revenue of $912.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

