Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 40,017 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,780,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,017 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $23,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PACB. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PACB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 4.7 %

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.72. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

