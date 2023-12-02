Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,718 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 580,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $22,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Axos Financial by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Axos Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Axos Financial by 132.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Axos Financial by 13.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Axos Financial stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.50. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $245.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.52 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 513,083 shares in the company, valued at $21,867,597.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AX

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.