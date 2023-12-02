Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,925 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $25,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,205,000 after buying an additional 30,761 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 40,606.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,402,000 after buying an additional 2,247,164 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after buying an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,246,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,762,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the period.

IRTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 1.32. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average of $97.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.19% and a negative return on equity of 46.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

