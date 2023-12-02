Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 50,514 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,912,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $23,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Laureate Education by 605.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laureate Education news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $74,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,664,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 176,492 shares of company stock worth $2,355,399 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laureate Education Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Laureate Education stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

