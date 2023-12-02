Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 697 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $24,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APPF. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth $39,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 43.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at $8,317,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $187.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.38. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.20 and a 1-year high of $211.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.11 and a beta of 0.85.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.46 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens raised shares of AppFolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair raised AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AppFolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

