Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $24,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WD-40 during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WD-40 by 57.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $240.83 on Friday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $157.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

