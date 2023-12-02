Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,136,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,220 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $24,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,064,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 72.7% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,510,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,541,000 after buying an additional 635,779 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,868,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,491,000 after buying an additional 425,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 175.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 540,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after buying an additional 343,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Stock Performance

Shares of BKU stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited Dividend Announcement

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $498.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.38 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 36.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKU. Citigroup began coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

