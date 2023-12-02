Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $24,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $3,622,519,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,978,000 after acquiring an additional 288,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,384,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,385,000 after acquiring an additional 199,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,215,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,274,000 after acquiring an additional 84,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,813,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,496,000 after acquiring an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SNX opened at $98.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.37. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $111.57.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $32,058,122.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,599,780.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Developments Ltd Peer sold 335,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $32,058,122.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,524,236 shares in the company, valued at $336,599,780.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $139,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,188,219. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,658 shares of company stock valued at $115,797,923 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNX

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.