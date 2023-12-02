Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $23,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 72.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3,874.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

American Woodmark Trading Up 15.4 %

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $83.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.29. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $84.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.80.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $473.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.33 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

