Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 536,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $23,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

