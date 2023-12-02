Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 599,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,432 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $24,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SkyWest by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SKYW opened at $48.20 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $48.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -100.42 and a beta of 1.96.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $766.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.27 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKYW. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James raised shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

