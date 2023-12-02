Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,659 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 505,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,659 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $23,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $44.67. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 159.42%. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

