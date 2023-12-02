Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,858 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,858 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $24,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $100.86 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.72 and a one year high of $101.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

