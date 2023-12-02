Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 132,554 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,787,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $23,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 604,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 182,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,074,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,373,000 after purchasing an additional 529,199 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 540,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

