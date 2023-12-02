Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 167,584 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,426,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,584 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $23,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 152,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Vipshop by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.95. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $19.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VIPS shares. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.16.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

