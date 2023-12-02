Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,747 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $22,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $127.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

