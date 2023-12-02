Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,823 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 511,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $22,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.02. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $47.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The company had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,825.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,825.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLAY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.75.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

