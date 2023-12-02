Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $23,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 40.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $69.59 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $77.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $390.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.31 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

