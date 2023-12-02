Citigroup Inc. Acquires 13,812 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 115.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 3,937.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.65. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.25.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OGS shares. Mizuho cut their price target on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

