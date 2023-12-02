Citigroup Inc. Acquires 23,588 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 1,647.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,020 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BOK Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOK Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $75.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $62.42 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.66.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.08). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BOKF. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BOKF

BOK Financial Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.