Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,724 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $61.96 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.