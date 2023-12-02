Citigroup Inc. Acquires 68,115 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 847.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,115 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 610,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,461,000 after purchasing an additional 31,825 shares during the period. Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,248,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in APi Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

APi Group stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 86.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. Research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $4,548,315.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

