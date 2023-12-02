Citigroup Inc. Boosts Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,255 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,371.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 687.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 825.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Phillip L. Theodore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

REZI opened at $16.81 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.95.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.67%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REZI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

