Citigroup Inc. Buys 13,386 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at $752,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $74.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.15 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Charles Douglas Mclane, Jr. sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $251,798.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,006.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,518 shares of company stock worth $433,961. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

