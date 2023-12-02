Citigroup Inc. Buys 15,613 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 58.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $28,732.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,633.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $28,732.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,633.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 2,220 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CWT. Wells Fargo & Company cut California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Read Our Latest Report on California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWT opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 0.45. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $65.44.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.23 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.44%.

About California Water Service Group

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.