Citigroup Inc. Buys 18,018 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 66.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 145.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.02. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

