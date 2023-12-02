Citigroup Inc. Buys 21,105 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,185,000 after purchasing an additional 114,597 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in A10 Networks by 13.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 72,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 13.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 213,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Price Performance

Shares of ATEN opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.35 million, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.05.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.54 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on A10 Networks from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BWS Financial cut their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $62,430.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,920.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 6,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $99,992.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,663,899.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $62,430.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,920.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,417 shares of company stock valued at $217,447. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Further Reading

