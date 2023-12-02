Citigroup Inc. Buys 2,227 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ryder System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,383,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after buying an additional 24,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.0 %

R opened at $108.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.48. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $108.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

R has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

