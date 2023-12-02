Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,205 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Genworth Financial Inc purchased a new position in Arcellx in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arcellx in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Several research firms recently commented on ACLX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Arcellx from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $54.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $56.09.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

