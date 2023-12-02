Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,125.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $223.71 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $353.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VMI has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

