Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,614 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 313.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.75%.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

