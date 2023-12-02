Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 96.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in CONSOL Energy by 19.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,417,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $1,005,620.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,991.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of CEIX opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.17. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.41). CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $569.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

