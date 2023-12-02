Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,290 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,969 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBTX. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 5.6 %

IBTX opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $236.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.02%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

