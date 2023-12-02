Citigroup Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,324,000 after buying an additional 1,990,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 123.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 728,945 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 294.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 898,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 670,524 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 185.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 754,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 490,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2,215.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 368,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 352,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.68. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $174.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.42 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 47.28% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

