Citigroup Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,053 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. New Street Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

PAGS opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.