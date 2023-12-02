Citigroup Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,850 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBC. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 8,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in MasterBrand during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterBrand Price Performance

NYSE MBC opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. MasterBrand had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

