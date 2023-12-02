Citigroup Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 60.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 146.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

NYSE:NPO opened at $131.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $144.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.25 and a 200-day moving average of $124.82.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $250.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.67 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

