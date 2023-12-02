Citigroup Inc. Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 184.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 81,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 183.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Walter Sierotko acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $98,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at $220,806. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Walter Sierotko acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,806. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Provident Financial Services Stock Up 6.7 %

PFS opened at $16.24 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $24.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

