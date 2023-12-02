Citigroup Inc. Has $2.07 Million Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 0.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:UNF opened at $171.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.80. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $150.50 and a 12-month high of $205.59.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. UniFirst had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. UniFirst’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

