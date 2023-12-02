Citigroup Inc. Has $2.07 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter valued at $383,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 170.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 247.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $37.52 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. FormFactor had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $171.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.34 million. Analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on FormFactor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on FormFactor

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $656,244.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,890.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $656,244.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,890.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $145,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,396 shares of company stock worth $1,185,981 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.