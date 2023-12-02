Citigroup Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $113.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day moving average is $120.17. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.19 and a 52-week high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 373.39%. The business had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Argus began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.