Citigroup Inc. Has $2.09 Million Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 94.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,232 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $69.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.86. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $77.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $390.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.31 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 6.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Get Our Latest Report on Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.