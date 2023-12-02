Citigroup Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 194.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,362 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 146.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,457,595,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

SVC opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 2.23. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -615.38%.

SVC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Service Properties Trust from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HSBC started coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of June 30, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

