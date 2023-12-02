Citigroup Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 11,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $335,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 48.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 935,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,100,000 after buying an additional 42,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the second quarter valued at $1,188,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DCI opened at $61.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 29.08%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

