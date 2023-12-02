Citigroup Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 508,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 361,210 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 75.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.87. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $10.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.04.

Insider Activity at Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $450,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 731,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

