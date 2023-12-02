Citigroup Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,035,000 after purchasing an additional 108,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after buying an additional 410,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,388,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,631,000 after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,298,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,287,000 after buying an additional 83,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

AGO opened at $67.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.08. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $68.87.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $2.35. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.10 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,810,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

