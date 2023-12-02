Citigroup Inc. Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,064,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 537,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,150,000 after acquiring an additional 195,222 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,336,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,542,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $112.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.20 and its 200-day moving average is $107.14. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $79.71 and a one year high of $114.25.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

